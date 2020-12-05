FROM THE COMPANY PRESIDENT: Join FLS in supporting local businesses

Dear Readers,
This holiday season, please consider buying your holiday gifts and services from a local business. Your support for local businesses in the Fredericksburg region creates jobs and makes a significant impact on the economic vitality of our region and the lives of our citizens.
The Free Lance–Star is committed to maintaining our long tradition of supporting the local business community. This holiday season we are giving local companies an opportunity to promote their gift offerings on our BUY LOCAL directory, which can be found on Fredericksburg.com. These listing are free of change for any local business.
Our Buy Local Gift Card site offers shoppers a reliable, one-stop place for purchasing local gift cards. So please considering supporting our local business community by purchasing local gift cards from your favorite businesses today! You can find the directory on Fredericksburg.com.
More than 90 local businesses have already signed up and are listed. Special thanks to the folks at Dickinson Equipment for helping sponsor the Buy Local directory. If you are a local business operator and want to get your business listed, please call 540/374-5460.
On behalf of everyone here at The Free Lance–Star, we want to say thank you to our readers and to the business community for your support during this year of challenge for all. From our Free Lance–Star family to yours: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Sincerely,
Bill Smith
President and Director of Sales and Marketing
