FROM THE EDITOR: Change in printing facility brings changes to FLS

THE newspaper you are reading right now marks the end of an all-too-brief era at The Free Lance-Star. It’s the last edition of the paper to roll off the presses at the Print Innovators facility on Belman Road.

Starting tonight, The Free Lance-Star will be printed at the Hanover County plant operated by Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the FLS, the Richmond Times–Dispatch and more than 70 other daily newspapers across Virginia and the United States.

The move is designed to bring more efficiency to the company’s printing operations, but it is a sad day for the FLS and PI employees, many of whom began working for the Free Lance-Star long before the plant opened in 2010. It will also change how we do our jobs in the newsroom and what our readers can expect each day.

The first change you will see Monday is that the paper will no longer have color photos or artwork on every page. Page 1 and the other section fronts will be in color, as will most daily features that benefit from color, such as obituaries, comics and the weather map. Only a handful of pages will be in black and white, and we’ll try to use those for content that isn’t as dependent on color, such as the Opinion page.