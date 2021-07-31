FROM THE EDITOR: Change in printing facility brings changes to FLS

THE newspaper you are reading right now marks the end of an all-too-brief era at The Free Lance-Star. It’s the last edition of the paper to roll off the presses at the Print Innovators facility on Belman Road.
Starting tonight, The Free Lance-Star will be printed at the Hanover County plant operated by Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the FLS, the Richmond Times–Dispatch and more than 70 other daily newspapers across Virginia and the United States.
The move is designed to bring more efficiency to the company’s printing operations, but it is a sad day for the FLS and PI employees, many of whom began working for the Free Lance-Star long before the plant opened in 2010. It will also change how we do our jobs in the newsroom and what our readers can expect each day.
The first change you will see Monday is that the paper will no longer have color photos or artwork on every page. Page 1 and the other section fronts will be in color, as will most daily features that benefit from color, such as obituaries, comics and the weather map. Only a handful of pages will be in black and white, and we’ll try to use those for content that isn’t as dependent on color, such as the Opinion page.
We’ll have an earlier deadline—9 p.m. That will impact our ability to get late-developing stories and sports in the next day’s paper. But we plan to post many of those stories to Fredericksburg.com as soon as they are available, and to follow up in print with reports that offer more context and details.
But like most changes, this one brings benefits, as well.
The biggest is that we’ll have more versatility in how large the daily sections can be. And we plan to add pages to our A section on several days so we can package news better. You’ll see an example of that Tuesday, when we move our Town & County pages inside the A section so Sports can lead the B section again. That gives us a better opportunity to highlight our local high school teams, in addition to college and professional sports.
The biggest beneficiary will be Sunday’s paper, which will offer an expanded A section with an added focus on local news. It will also let us better organize and display the top national and world news. And as football and other fall sports gear up, we’ll expand the Sunday Sports section, too.
While the news industry has faced a lot of challenges in recent years—the opening and closing of PI being a prime example—the staff of the FLS continues to work hard every day to provide our readers with the best local news coverage possible. And while some of those challenges have been difficult, we’ve been buoyed by a strong core of loyal readers.
We’re maintaining that commitment to you as we adjust to the latest changes and hope to continue to earn your support.