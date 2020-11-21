FROM THE EDITOR: In an interesting year, FLS staff has earned respect and support

Because of the virus, most of our reporters are working from home and covering many government meetings remotely and doing more reporting via phone and email than in the past. But some reporting, and all photography, must be done on site, and these dedicated folks have done a lot of that as virus cases rose and fell like the tide over the course of the year.

I’m particularly proud of our coverage of the pandemic. It has been superbly led by reporter Cathy Dyson, but it has involved every member of our staff in one way or another. We’ve not only dug into the health impacts, but also its effect on businesses, schools, sports, nonprofits and many other aspects of the community.

I’m also thankful for our loyal subscribers. In addition to providing a regular dose of constructive criticism, many of you have contacted me and others on staff to express your appreciation for specific stories, photos or just our overall efforts to keep the public informed about what is going on in our communities. Your support for local journalism, both financially and philosophically, is essential to our success and this community’s future.

That’s why I want to close by appealing to any non-subscribers who are reading to consider subscribing to The Free Lance–Star. We know there are a lot of you from the traffic we see to our Fredericksburg.com website.