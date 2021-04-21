FROM THE EDITOR: Spring brings more coverage, and a special offer for new subscribers

With spring unfolding and COVID-19 vaccines now available for all adults, we’re starting to see hopeful signs of life returning to normal. And you’ll see that in our coverage, too, with high school sports continuing to ramp up and more in-person events being planned as vaccinations become widely available.

It’s a good time for a quick review of what we’ve been doing here at The Free Lance–Star and Fredericksburg.com during the past year, and to look ahead at what we have coming up. We’ve continued to be your essential source for community news during the pandemic, staying on top of the latest developments in the fight against COVID and keeping community members informed about how to protect themselves from the virus. And we’ll continue to stay on top of this story until the risk is gone.

But even as we focused on COVID and its impact on the community, we continued to provide award-winning coverage in other important areas: government, crime, business and sports. And we’ve continued to bring you the stories about your neighbors and the good things they are doing to make our community better. That essential coverage has always been a priority and will continue to be.