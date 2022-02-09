FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: Website redesign puts local coverage at the top

The Free Lance–Star has launched a new look for our Fredericksburg.com website.

The site has been redesigned to provide a bolder presentation that makes it easier for you to find the latest local news, sports, opinion and features. And a new customized delivery format displays and refreshes stories based on each reader’s interests and needs.

Seven display modules at the top of the homepage will feature a flexible mix of the latest news, sports, features, lifestyle and opinion options presented in a visually attractive and user-friendly format. As you choose stories, videos or photos, the site will offer new options for you.

We think this new design will do a better job of showing off the variety of coverage we provide, including sports, weather, business, entertainment and lifestyle stories. And it will make it easier for you to find photos and videos accompanying those stories.

We’ve learned from past redesigns of both the newspaper and our website that it often takes time to get used to the changes. But I hope that you’ll embrace the new look and take advantage of the new options it provides.

Rest assured, though, that the most important thing isn’t changing—and that’s our commitment to bringing you the local coverage that has made The Free Lance–Star and Fredericksburg.com the region’s leading sources of information in print and online.

Our staff will continue to work hard to bring you the award-winning stories and photos you’ve come to expect. Likewise, our opinion sections will maintain a focus on issues of local and state importance and provide a forum for folks from across the region to debate how best to address the challenges we face.

If you have a Free Lance–Star print subscription, you automatically get access to all of our digital content as part of that. If you haven’t activated your online account yet, go to Fredericksburg.com/activate. If you aren’t a subscriber, I urge you to sign up now at Fredericksburg.com/site/learnmore.html.

And if you have feedback on the new Fredericksburg.com format, email me at pjenkins@freelancestar.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.