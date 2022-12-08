From Ukraine with love: King George woman escorts teen from war-torn country

Jill Wine recently traveled more than 9,000 miles to help a teenager escape war-torn Ukraine, even though it meant a week of hectic schedules and missing Thanksgiving with her own family.

“It was quite an adventure to say the least, but I would do it 10 times over to get her to safety,” she said.

Wine, 56, is a speech pathologist and the coach of the girls’ volleyball team at King George High School. About six years ago, she and her family—husband, Drew, and daughters Jenna and Andi—hosted a foreign exchange student from Ukraine. That was Mariya (pronounced Maria).

“She became family and we just stayed in touch all through the years,” said Wine, who lives in King George. “We always call her our Ukrainian daughter and she calls us her American family.”

When Russia attacked Ukraine in February, the Wines were glued to the television. Their only comfort was knowing Mariya, now 23, had relocated to Canada. She’d had an internship there the previous summer and shares an apartment in Ottawa with three Ukrainian women.

However, the Wines worried about the rest of the family, whose last names aren’t being used for their protection. Mariya’s father and two older brothers support war-related efforts. They can’t leave the country and Mariya’s mother doesn’t want to leave them.

But as missile strikes crept closer to their home in Cherasky, in the central portion of Ukraine, both families wondered if Sofiia, the youngest child, could get to safety. She recently turned 16 and has been spending most of her time in the basement. The sound of sirens warns her of air raids and she regularly checks a phone app for missile strikes.

Mariya’s parents wanted Sofiia to go to Canada to be with her sister, but neither could leave Ukraine and didn’t feel comfortable letting her fly alone. When Wine heard about the plight, she offered to escort Sofiia on the flight.

“I said I want to do this. I sit here and I pray and I want to help and there’s nothing else I can do,” Wine told them. “This is the one thing I can do for your family.”

Wine got on a plane the Sunday before Thanksgiving and flew about 4,500 miles to Warsaw, Poland, to meet Sofiia and her mother, Tatiana. The two mothers hugged and cried at the first meeting, each not totally understanding the other, but basking in the emotions.

Because they weren’t sure how long it would take the Ukrainians to make the bus trip across their country and over the border, the group ended up having some downtime in Poland’s capital before their flight to Canada.

“We drank some cognac and ate Ukrainian chocolate, we laughed, we cried, we shared stories,” Wine said. Mariya’s mother “thanked me a thousand times.”

Sofiia speaks some English and regularly translated for the moms, but there were times when the depths of emotions and cultural differences couldn’t be interpreted. The moms used Google Translate on their phones when Sofiia needed a mental break, and Wine admits there was one time she faked not understanding what Tatiana was saying.

The Ukrainian family helped with the cost of Wine’s flight and wanted to pay for all her travel expenses.

“I just ignored it like I didn’t understand what she was saying,” the King George woman said, adding she has no idea what the trip cost. “I’ll look at all my receipts eventually.”

She and Sofiia bid a tearful farewell to Tatiana, then boarded a plane to Toronto, then on to Ottawa where there was another emotional reunion. The two sisters hugged and cried at the Canadian airport as Mariya presented her with flowers and held a sign to welcome her.

Wine spent some time in Ottawa, hearing about how hard the Ukrainian women, all in their 20s, are working to make a life for themselves. Each holds down several jobs and lives so frugally, with little furniture or extras.

When Mariya asked Wine to make her a peanut butter pie—a favorite from her initial visit to King George—Wine had to take Mariya shopping for mixing bowls and a blender.

Wine also attended the showing of a new documentary, called “Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom.” She described it as “everything you’ve seen on the news, and worse.”

Before the film, the Ukrainian flag was raised and those in the audience sang the national anthem. It was the first time Mariya had heard her country’s song performed, live, since she left Ukraine. She eventually became so overwhelmed with emotion, she couldn’t sing.

Wine was moved, too, by the determination of those in the audience and pictured on the screen, that she lost all sense of time.

“I just felt honored to be in that auditorium with people who had lived in the war (that) I didn’t even know it was Thanksgiving because my heart was with all these people,” she said.

After she completed the final leg of the journey and made it back to King George, her husband and daughters, who live in Richmond and North Carolina, caught up on all the details.

Then, Jill Wine slept for the better part of two days before resuming her regular schedule the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Her family then peppered her with questions about the next holiday.

“They wanted to know what I want for Christmas and I said flights to Canada,” she said.