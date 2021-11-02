Frye, Gerlach win in Fredericksburg City Council races; Duffy hangs on to narrow lead

Three candidates who received endorsements from the Fredericksburg Democratic Committee appear poised to sweep the contested City Council races.

But one, Ward 3 incumbent Tim Duffy, leads challenger Rene Rodriguez by only 30 votes, with provisional and post-election ballots still remaining to be counted.

Ballots postmarked as late as Tuesday night must arrive by noon Friday to be included in the tally.

Duffy, the principal of James Monroe High School, has 979 votes to 949 for Rodriguez, the former chairman of the city’s Electoral Board.

Duffy said he called Rodriguez at one point to congratulate him on a victory, but was later told that he was the likely winner.

Ward 4 incumbent and Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. defeated challenger Amber Peebles with 64 percent of the vote.

“It’s a great feeling that the people of Ward 4 showed up and showed out,” Frye said. “I appreciate the whole Ward 4.”

In a battle for the Ward 2 seat vacated by the departure of Billy Withers, Jon Gerlach won with 60 percent of the vote compared to 39 percent for Dr. Andrew Reese.

Gerlach said he’s ready to get to work.