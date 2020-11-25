Frying a turkey this year? Make sure you follow these safety tips

“If a fire really gets out of control, the best thing you can do is get everyone away from it and call 911 and the firefighters can come put the fire out,” said Brady. “You don’t want to do anything that’s going to put yourself more at risk in an attempt to put the fire out.”

Fires aren’t the only concern when frying a turkey. Brady says that burn injuries from splashing oil are also prevalent, and using the correct equipment is key in preventing these.

“Make sure you’re using appropriate oven mitts or cooking gloves when using the fryer,” said Brady. “Make sure you lower the turkey in slowly. Make sure the oil is not too hot and that you have the appropriate amount in so it doesn’t overflow when you put the turkey in.

“You don’t want to just drop the turkey in because that will cause splashing. If you’re lowering it in slowly until it hits the bottom and you’re using an oven mitt to protect yourself, you’ll avoid that splashing that can cause some pretty catastrophic burns.”

Brady said it is also important to ensure you are cooking in an open, empty space.