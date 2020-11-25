Frying a turkey this year? Make sure you follow these safety tips

This Thanksgiving, many Americans are looking forward to enjoying some delicious deep-fried turkey. But before you drop your bird in the fryer, it’s important to make sure that you’re following safety guidelines so your dinner doesn’t end in tragedy.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, deep fryer fires cause an average of five deaths, 60 injuries and more than $15 million in property damage each year.
“There have been turkey fires here in Stafford in the past,” said Katie Caler Brady, public information officer for the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department. “It’s an actual issue.”
Brady said that there are a few different factors that can contribute to turkey fryer fires, a major one being lack of cooking experience.
“Thanksgiving happens once a year; most people don’t make a 15- to 20-pound turkey regularly. If you’re out of practice, you’re not as used to [frying a turkey],” said Brady.
“Some people fill overfill their oil and won’t account for the volume of the bird before they put it in. Sometimes they make the oil way too hot, and if you’ve got a combination of the oil spilling over and the oil being too hot, that can cause a fire reaction.”
As a preventive measure, Brady suggests measuring the volume of your bird ahead of time by filling the fryer with water and putting the turkey in to see how much liquid it displaces. From there, you can gauge how much oil you should use so the fryer won’t overflow.
Brady also emphasized the importance of thawing the turkey completely before frying it.
“If the melting water from the turkey interacts with the oil, it can cause a big grease fire,” Brady said. “It is really, really important to thaw your turkey out.”
In fact, if you haven’t already started the thawing process, it might be too late. According to Brady, a turkey needs about 24 hours of thawing time per four to five pounds of its weight before frying. That means a 15-pound bird would need about three days of thawing, and a 20-pounder would need around four days.
So if you haven’t thawed your turkey yet, you probably will want to skip the frying this year.
“A lot of people realize on Thursday that they haven’t thawed their bird out at all. You need to start planning in advance for that,” Brady said.
Brady said that it’s also important to have someone monitoring the fryer the entire time the bird is in there.
“If there is an issue and you’re watching your fryer, you can address it much faster than if you go back inside to stir something on the stove or check on something in the oven and you’ve abandoned your fryer,” said Brady.
Brady said it’s never a bad idea to have a fire extinguisher nearby, but people who aren’t experienced and comfortable using one should be careful not to make matters worse.
“If a fire really gets out of control, the best thing you can do is get everyone away from it and call 911 and the firefighters can come put the fire out,” said Brady. “You don’t want to do anything that’s going to put yourself more at risk in an attempt to put the fire out.”
Fires aren’t the only concern when frying a turkey. Brady says that burn injuries from splashing oil are also prevalent, and using the correct equipment is key in preventing these.
“Make sure you’re using appropriate oven mitts or cooking gloves when using the fryer,” said Brady. “Make sure you lower the turkey in slowly. Make sure the oil is not too hot and that you have the appropriate amount in so it doesn’t overflow when you put the turkey in.
“You don’t want to just drop the turkey in because that will cause splashing. If you’re lowering it in slowly until it hits the bottom and you’re using an oven mitt to protect yourself, you’ll avoid that splashing that can cause some pretty catastrophic burns.”
Brady said it is also important to ensure you are cooking in an open, empty space.
“You want to make sure your fryer is far away from anything that can burn. You want it to be away from the house, but if that means you’re right next to a tree line, that’s not great either. You want to find a nice, open area,” said Brady.
“The fryers usually aren’t the sturdiest thing in the world, so make sure you’re using it on a flat, sturdy surface, not on a hillside or a slight slope or unsteady ground, because if the fryer tips over and the oil falls out, it could ignite the source of propane.”
Brady emphasized that while there are many precautions to take when frying a turkey, it can definitely be done safely and people shouldn’t feel discouraged from using a turkey fryer as long as they are following the proper procedure.
