Funding for Brooke Road declined at state capital

A funding request to help build an emergency access road around a frequently flooded stretch of Brooke Road in southern Stafford did not make it through the House Appropriations Committee in Richmond this week. County officials are preparing to build the road anyway, but were hoping they might get reimbursed by the state.
“It’s unlikely it will be brought back by the Senate or the House when they meet to conform their budgets,” said Eric Sundberg, Del. Joshua Cole’s chief of staff. “I don’t think there should be a loss of hope. We’re not going to stop until we have a clear solution to that problem.”
Last month, Cole, D–Fredericksburg, submitted a $1.5 million budget amendment to reimburse Stafford for an emergency access road between Windemere Drive and Crestwood Lane. The gated gravel road would be open for vehicular access only when Brooke Road is impassible.
The stretch of roadway, which runs parallel to Accokeek Creek, regularly floods during heavy rain, which has resulted in motorists and residents being inconvenienced or stranded.
On Wednesday, Cole’s office was notified the amendment would not be approved.
“We’re still working with VDOT and the governor’s office to see if we can resolve this issue,” said Sundberg. “It’s definitely not a dead issue for this office. We’re continuing to see what we can do.”
But Stafford County spokesman Andrew Spence said the county is still building the access road.
“No matter if the state was going to provide us the funding, the supervisors see this as an important issue and we’re committed to finding a solution for the residents in and around Brooke Road,” he said.
Spence said efforts are already underway to include the Brooke Road emergency access road in the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget that begins July 1. Spence anticipates the project will fall under the county’s Capital Improvement Program.
Aquia District Supervisor Cindy Shelton said another funding alternative for the project could be the creation of a service district in the Brooke Road area, allowing the county to levy taxes for the project.
Stafford has five service districts: Garrisonville Road, Lake Carroll, Lake Arrowhead, Hidden Lake and Lynhaven Lane.
As a last resort, Shelton said a county tax increase might be necessary to help finance the Brooke Road access road, as well as other transportation projects throughout the county.
“Frankly, it’s going to be in the form of a tax somewhere,” said Shelton. “VDOT won’t give us the funding, we’ve already exhausted that route, so it’s got to be somewhere from the people.”
Earlier this month, Shelton said a permanent long-range fix to Brooke Road, which would require a complete rebuild and realignment, is in the pipeline, but county officials said completion of that $7.5 million project is still five to seven years away.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438