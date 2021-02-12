Funding for Brooke Road declined at state capital

A funding request to help build an emergency access road around a frequently flooded stretch of Brooke Road in southern Stafford did not make it through the House Appropriations Committee in Richmond this week. County officials are preparing to build the road anyway, but were hoping they might get reimbursed by the state.

“It’s unlikely it will be brought back by the Senate or the House when they meet to conform their budgets,” said Eric Sundberg, Del. Joshua Cole’s chief of staff. “I don’t think there should be a loss of hope. We’re not going to stop until we have a clear solution to that problem.”

Last month, Cole, D–Fredericksburg, submitted a $1.5 million budget amendment to reimburse Stafford for an emergency access road between Windemere Drive and Crestwood Lane. The gated gravel road would be open for vehicular access only when Brooke Road is impassible.

The stretch of roadway, which runs parallel to Accokeek Creek, regularly floods during heavy rain, which has resulted in motorists and residents being inconvenienced or stranded.

On Wednesday, Cole’s office was notified the amendment would not be approved.