Funding sought for new and improved First Friday program downtown

In her presentation before the EDA, Glave said the hope is that with the open-container permit, visitors could and would be more mobile and get to more businesses and sites, which would help more retailers and downtown establishments.

Slides in her presentation referenced the development of a First Friday map, banners, posters and social media marketing for participating businesses.

One of the presentation slides state that the goal of the program is to “create a fluid event where participants are encouraged to visit all that Fredericksburg has to offer. Movement through town equals increased awareness, new discoveries, and ultimately more spending!”

Though EDA members voted to fund the Main Street request, a few said they’d like to see the First Friday happenings get bigger and more creative. Others liked the idea of the open-container permit that might spread visitors drawn to the gatherings more widely through the city.

Glave hopes to get all this reimagining and planning done in time for a First Friday event by October, but also said details like getting an ABC permit can take several months.