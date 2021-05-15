Funding sought for new and improved First Friday program downtown

Fredericksburg’s Main Street program wants to reimagine, revitalize and reinstitute a First Friday program downtown.
The city’s Economic Development Authority agreed last week to forward $30,000 to an effort that Main Street director Executive Director Ann Glave said will include new branding, flags, logos and even the possibility of an ABC permit that would allow Friday participants to wander about with libations downtown.
The city’s Main Street organization also plans to kick in $14,000.
Glave said in her presentation that “We’re looking to reimagine First Friday,” noting that in recent years it hasn’t been as robust, inclusive and as far-reaching as it might be.
Reached by phone Friday, Glave said she and her board want to put together a task force with representation from restaurants, retailers, galleries, historical sites and other businesses in the city to find a way to bring in more visitors and customers with the special event on the first Friday of every month.
“We want as many people involved as we can to formulate plans, go after a branding component and possibly seek a permit for open containers,” she said. “We also want to pursue sponsorships, as our goal is to make this event self-sustainable within two years. And our plan is to hire a part-time person to run this.”
In her presentation before the EDA, Glave said the hope is that with the open-container permit, visitors could and would be more mobile and get to more businesses and sites, which would help more retailers and downtown establishments.
Slides in her presentation referenced the development of a First Friday map, banners, posters and social media marketing for participating businesses.
One of the presentation slides state that the goal of the program is to “create a fluid event where participants are encouraged to visit all that Fredericksburg has to offer. Movement through town equals increased awareness, new discoveries, and ultimately more spending!”
Though EDA members voted to fund the Main Street request, a few said they’d like to see the First Friday happenings get bigger and more creative. Others liked the idea of the open-container permit that might spread visitors drawn to the gatherings more widely through the city.
Glave hopes to get all this reimagining and planning done in time for a First Friday event by October, but also said details like getting an ABC permit can take several months.
The Main Street director said the program will include family attractions and components, and that there will likely be different nonprofit groups attached to many or most of the different First Friday events.
“Our goal is to create lots of excitement and draw more people downtown,” said Glave. “Hopefully, some of that excitement will spill over to the full [First Friday] weekends.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415