Garden club brings a little Christmas to King George doors

Members of the James Madison Garden Club hauled out a few sprigs of holly and several bags of boxwood clippings Tuesday, part of their annual effort to bring a little Christmas to public buildings in King George County.

“This is our Christmas event,” said Beth Morgan, president of the garden club, which started in 1974 and is the oldest in the locality. “We have some longstanding, wonderful members.”

On tables in the King George Citizens Center sat about a dozen artificial wreaths. Club members started with the basic forms—definitely a cut above the straw wreaths used when the tradition started about 20 years ago.

Then, they bulked them up with boughs of English boxwoods trimmed from Ruth Taliaferro’s Spy Hill home. The shrubs are ancient, she said, dating back to the 1830s, and they’re so big, they tower over her. They need the annual pruning, she added.

The wreaths also got some pine added here, magnolia leaves there, especially on the matching swags planned for the doors to the King George Courthouse.

Ana Maria Lovell and Paula Miller pinned toy fire trucks on the two wreaths headed for the King George Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Others added wooden ornaments in the shape of miniature books, marked with titles such as “A Christmas Carol” and created by member Verna Asbell. Those wreaths were destined for the entrance to the Smoot Library.

“There are a lot of doors that are covered” by the effort, said Linda Kline, a master gardener who’s a member of both the James Madison and King George Garden Club which creates wreaths for buildings the older club doesn’t. “It gives us pride that we’re helping to beautify the county.”

And they have a good time in the process.

Wearing a Santa hat and reindeer shirt, Denise Gibson said she enjoyed the camaraderie of being part of “this lovely group,” which also enjoyed lunch and swapping cookies.

It’s fun “being around the other girls and it’s good to just do something for the community,” Deloris Chen said.

She was showing Elba Hayden how to fill in the florist foam that eventually formed the large swags. Hayden took it all in, enjoying the activity.

“I love decorating for Christmas,” she said.

While the emphasis was on fun, it was clear that work had to be done as well. ChristieLee Caldwell had brought the makings for a pinecone ornament and had glue guns lined up to help the ladies assemble the cones, colorful ribbons and bells. When she walked among the tables, trying to recruit a few participants, Miller wanted to tag along, but hesitated.

“She won’t let me do a craft until I finish this,” Miller said about Lovell, who wanted to be sure the wreaths for the fire department were similar in size, shape and bulk.

Caldwell intervened. “Are they good, Ana? Can she go?”

Lovell nodded yes and Miller headed for the craft table, smiling all the way.