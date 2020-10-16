Gari Melchers painting stolen by Nazis is returned to family of original owners

In 2017, Mosse's heirs established the Mosse Art Research Initiative to recover their family's stolen art collection.

Catron said she received a call in 2018 from an attorney representing the Mosse descendants. The attorney was trying verify that the painting "Winter" in the Arkell Museum's collection had belonged to Rudolf Mosse.

"I said, 'no problem,' because I had this little black book," Catron said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The "black book" was an account that Melchers kept for about six years in the early 1900s, detailing what paintings he sold, to whom and for how much.

"He was so very busy at that time and he was trying to keep track of everything," Catron said.

Melchers was born in Detroit, but lived and painted in Holland and Germany in the years leading up to World War I, before settling in Stafford County with his wife, Corinne.

In 1900, Melchers noted the sale of "Winter," a painting in pastel of a man and woman walking in a snowy landscape, to Mosse. The woman is wearing a gold-and-white patterned cape and a bright red cap and carrying wooden skates.

"It was probably not a premier item in his collection, but it must have been something that spoke to Mosse," Catron said.