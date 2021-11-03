Gary's upset of Milde highlights tight races in Stafford

Only one familiar face will return to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors as first-time candidates won three out of four races on Tuesday. Results are unofficial, and with some very close contests, races could go the other way when outstanding ballots are added to the final tallies.
With many close races, Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper reminded reporters last week that results are unofficial until the official canvass of the ballots on Nov. 15.
In the Aquia District, independent political newcomer Monica Gary upset Republican candidate and former supervisor Paul Milde by 134 votes—earning 50.56 percent of the total. Gary succeeds Supervisor Cindy Lamb.
“I feel elated and I feel hopeful,” said Gary. “This has proven people can agree on something. I have supporters who are super hard Trumpers, and supporters who love Biden, and they both voted for me.”
Late Tuesday night, Milde released a statement thanking his supporters and wishing Gary success.
“I have a new daughter and family that I now get to spent time with that I would have spent helping our county,” wrote Milde. “So I am a winner on that score.”
Gary is a native Virginian and has more 12 years’ experience in ministry. She has lived in Stafford for six years. Last month, Gary told The Free Lance–Star she believes her background in religious ministries will benefit the constituents she hopes to represent.
Elsewhere in Stafford, incumbent Republican Meg Bohmke, who has represented the Falmouth District as supervisor for nearly eight years, defeated Democrat Sandy Cole.
The unofficial vote tally for that race showed Bohmke holding 59 percent of the votes. Before serving as a public official, Bohmke worked in the financial industry. She also served on the county’s School Board for four years.
In the Garrisonville District, Democratic candidate and business technology consultant Pamela Yeung narrowly defeated independent candidate Bart Randall, vice chairman of the county’s Planning Commission, by 118 votes.
Yeung earned 50.59 percent of the vote, while Randall picked up 49.06 percent.
Prior to the election, Yeung said her background in business, science and technology, along with her experience since 2018 as a county School Board member, would give her the edge over Randall. Among her campaign pledges, Yeung said she favors extending Metro rail service to the Stafford area and wants to initiate infrastructure improvements and affordable housing options for first responders, educators and other lower-income workers.
Republican Darrell English, a career Stafford County Sheriff's deputy, defeated Democrat Keith Jones, a retired Secret Service agent, by capturing 65 percent of the vote in Stafford’s Harwood District Board of Supervisors race, while Jones earned 35 percent.
English has served on the county’s Planning Commission for the last eight years and succeeds Supervisor Gary Snellings, who decided not to run again.
STAFFORD SCHOOL BOARD
The Stafford County School Board will seat three political newcomers in January.
Maya Guy, a community activist and stay-at-home mom of six, including one foster child, beat David Fauth for the open Aquia District School Board seat. Guy received 55 percent of the election-day votes and Fauth received 44 percent. Both candidates were political newcomers who decided in advance that neither would make any negative attacks on the other.
Maureen Siegmund won the open Garrisonville District School Board seat by 53 votes over Wanda Blackwell. Siegmund is a first-time candidate who works for a government relations and advocacy firm and has three children in Stafford public schools.
In the Hartwood District, former public health emergency planner Alyssa Halstead beat computer scientist Marc Broklawski with 54 percent of the vote. Halstead is opposed to vaccine and mask mandates and supports school choice for parents.
In the Falmouth District, incumbent School Board member Sarah Chase will retain her seat, overcoming a challenge from former School Board member Scott Hirons, who ran a write-in campaign.
