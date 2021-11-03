Gary's upset of Milde highlights tight races in Stafford

Only one familiar face will return to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors as first-time candidates won three out of four races on Tuesday. Results are unofficial, and with some very close contests, races could go the other way when outstanding ballots are added to the final tallies.

With many close races, Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper reminded reporters last week that results are unofficial until the official canvass of the ballots on Nov. 15.

In the Aquia District, independent political newcomer Monica Gary upset Republican candidate and former supervisor Paul Milde by 134 votes—earning 50.56 percent of the total. Gary succeeds Supervisor Cindy Lamb.

“I feel elated and I feel hopeful,” said Gary. “This has proven people can agree on something. I have supporters who are super hard Trumpers, and supporters who love Biden, and they both voted for me.”

Late Tuesday night, Milde released a statement thanking his supporters and wishing Gary success.

“I have a new daughter and family that I now get to spent time with that I would have spent helping our county,” wrote Milde. “So I am a winner on that score.”