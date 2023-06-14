One year ago, gas prices hit record highs across the U.S.

In Fredericksburg, on June 14, 2022, the average price for a gallon of regular gas peaked at an all-time high at $4.971. On the same day, the state average hit a high of $4.867 and the national price hit a record high of $5.016.

According to AAA data early Wednesday, the local average price for gas is $3.37 a gallon, up 7 cents from a month ago. The state gas price averaged $3.34, up almost 2 cents from last month. The national cost at the pump was $3.59, up just less than 6 cents from a month ago.

“This time last year gas prices were above or nearing $5.00/per gallon in parts of Virginia, causing motorists to adjust driving and spending habits,” Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said in a news release. “Today gas prices are more than $1.50 per gallon less than this time last year, fueling the return of the Great American Road Trip and what is likely to be the busiest summer travel season we’ve seen in years. If Memorial Day weekend was any indication, significantly lower gas prices are driving travel plans as the summer travel season kicks into high gear.”

While prices at the pump are lower than last year, the online fuel tracker GasBuddy noted in a Monday blog that the cost of gas has been climbing recently because of rising demand.

“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and in Florida. These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks,” Patrick De Haan, head of Gasbuddy’s petroleum analysis, said in a blog post. “Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9-million-barrel-per-day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well.”

De Haan added that the U.S. Federal Reserve Board decision on interest rates will play a role in gas prices.

