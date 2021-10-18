Gas prices continue to climb in Virginia, Fredericksburg area

The average price for gas in Virginia jumped 10 cents in the past week, hitting $3.20 Monday morning.
The average price in Fredericksburg also hit $3.20 on Monday, up 9 cents in the past week, 21 cents since last month and $1 more than a year ago, according to a AAA Mid-Atlantic news release Monday.
Virginia’s spike was among the top 10 nationally in the past week, with Ohio’s 15-cent jump the biggest. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $3.32 Monday.
“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release.
GasBuddy, a popular online gas tracker, said the jump in gas and crude oil prices are seven-year highs.
AAA and online fuel tracker GasBuddy pointed to higher crude oil prices—up to more than $80 a barrel Friday, when the August price was in the low $60s—as the reason for prices staying high.
GasBuddy also pointed to an energy crunch in Europe and Asia as a factor in higher oil prices. Natural gas prices are reaching an all-time high in Asia and hit a record high earlier this month in Europe.
AAA and GasBuddy said drivers shouldn’t expect a drop in gas prices “any time soon.”
“Global oil inventories remain tight, and with a looming global energy crunch in Europe and Asia, crude oil prices aren’t likely to (recede), and more are calling for the possibility of $100 barrel crude in the months ahead,” GasBuddy said in a Monday blog.
Morgan noted last week’s U.S. Energy Information Administration report of a 2 million barrel drop in U.S. domestic gas supply. Demand also fell from 9.43 million barrels a day to 9.19 million, but is still higher than a year ago.
The domestic crude oil supply increased to 427 million barrels last week, but current storage is still nearly 13 percent lower than a year ago.
Morgan said IEA forecasts expect “more robust oil demand, especially heating oil this winter, are also keeping crude oil price elevated.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436