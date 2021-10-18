Gas prices continue to climb in Virginia, Fredericksburg area

The average price for gas in Virginia jumped 10 cents in the past week, hitting $3.20 Monday morning.

The average price in Fredericksburg also hit $3.20 on Monday, up 9 cents in the past week, 21 cents since last month and $1 more than a year ago, according to a AAA Mid-Atlantic news release Monday.

Virginia’s spike was among the top 10 nationally in the past week, with Ohio’s 15-cent jump the biggest. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $3.32 Monday.

“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release.

GasBuddy, a popular online gas tracker, said the jump in gas and crude oil prices are seven-year highs.

AAA and online fuel tracker GasBuddy pointed to higher crude oil prices—up to more than $80 a barrel Friday, when the August price was in the low $60s—as the reason for prices staying high.

GasBuddy also pointed to an energy crunch in Europe and Asia as a factor in higher oil prices. Natural gas prices are reaching an all-time high in Asia and hit a record high earlier this month in Europe.