Gas prices continue to climb in Virginia, Fredericksburg area
Gas prices continue to climb in Virginia, Fredericksburg area

The average price for gas in Virginia jumped 10 cents in the past week, hitting $3.20 Monday morning.

The average price in Fredericksburg also hit $3.20 on Monday, up 9 cents in the past week, 21 cents since last month and $1 more than a year ago, according to a AAA Mid-Atlantic news release Monday.

Virginia’s spike was among the top 10 nationally in the past week, with Ohio’s 15-cent jump the biggest. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $3.32 Monday.

“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release.

GasBuddy, a popular online gas tracker, said the jump in gas and crude oil prices are seven-year highs.

AAA and online fuel tracker GasBuddy pointed to higher crude oil prices—up to more than $80 a barrel Friday, when the August price was in the low $60s—as the reason for prices staying high.

GasBuddy also pointed to an energy crunch in Europe and Asia as a factor in higher oil prices. Natural gas prices are reaching an all-time high in Asia and hit a record high earlier this month in Europe.

AAA and GasBuddy said drivers shouldn’t expect a drop in gas prices “any time soon.”

“Global oil inventories remain tight, and with a looming global energy crunch in Europe and Asia, crude oil prices aren’t likely to (recede), and more are calling for the possibility of $100 barrel crude in the months ahead,” GasBuddy said in a Monday blog.

Morgan noted last week’s U.S. Energy Information Administration report of a 2 million barrel drop in U.S. domestic gas supply. Demand also fell from 9.43 million barrels a day to 9.19 million, but is still higher than a year ago.

The domestic crude oil supply increased to 427 million barrels last week, but current storage is still nearly 13 percent lower than a year ago.

Morgan said IEA forecasts expect “more robust oil demand, especially heating oil this winter, are also keeping crude oil price elevated.”

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

