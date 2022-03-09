Gas prices continue to climb rapidly, but could slow soon

The record cost for the average cost of gas set on Monday seems quaint, with prices at the pump rolling well past $4 in the Fredericksburg area and across the country.

The average price for gas in Fredericksburg on Wednesday morning stood at $4.19, a new record. That price easily eclipsed Monday’s average of $3.996, which broke a mark set in July 2008.

The average price for gas in Virginia on Wednesday was $4.18, according to AAA. The U.S. average was $4.25.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the national average price for gas could hit $4.50, with the cost in California possibly hitting $6.

There could be good news, relatively speaking.

De Haan posted a video on GasBuddy's blog Tuesday after President Joe Bien announced a ban on Russian oil imports to the U.S., a move he doubts will have much impact on U.S. gas prices.

The real driver of higher prices, he said, has come from decreased worldwide oil supplies and increase demand.

“The national average is up 58 cents a gallon from a week ago. But the good news is that pace of that increase will now slow down,” De Haan said in a Tuesday video. “You shouldn’t have to worry about going outside and seeing prices up 40 cents a gallon.”

De Haan warned that decisions made in Europe could play a key role in gas prices.

“If the EU were to cut off Russian energy, that would cause an absolute explosion in the price of oil. It could go up to $175 or $200 a barrel,” he said, adding that he doesn’t expect that to happen.

