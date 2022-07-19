Gas prices fall for fifth straight week after mid-June spike of $4.97

Gasoline prices for the Fredericksburg region fell for the fifth straight week, but some local residents say the downward spiral still isn’t good enough.

“It’s very expensive. I think it should come down a lot more,” Henry Hill of Stafford County said Tuesday. “It costs $100 to fill this (truck) up and in one week, it’s gone.”

Hill filled up his Ram 1500 pickup at the Wawa on Butler Road in southern Stafford County on Tuesday afternoon. Though it cost him $100, his bigger concern is what the high gas prices are doing to him as a professional truck driver. Hill said it costs him nearly $800 to top off his tractor-trailer for local deliveries, and that comes out to about $3,500 each month.

“The consumers are getting ripped off,” Hill said. “What big crisis do we have for the gas prices to go up like this?”

The best price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Fredericksburg region Tuesday was $3.79 at the Sheetz convenience store in the 2800 block of Lafayette Boulevard, down 48 cents from $4.27 one week ago. That price from the online fuel tracker GasBuddy.com, is well below the record price of $4.97 per gallon paid by regional consumers June 14. Last year, local motorists were paying about $2.97 per gallon at the pumps, according to the American Automobile Association.

On Tuesday, AAA reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Virginia came in at $4.27. Tuesday’s regional average gasoline prices recorded by AAA include $4.334 per gallon in Culpeper, $4.109 in King George, $4.052 in Spotsylvania and $4.110 in Stafford counties.

AAA said the national average is $4.49, down 18 cents from a week ago and lower than the $5 average one month ago. Californians are still paying the most for gasoline, where the Tuesday average was $5.87 per gallon.

Monday, CNN reported nearly 1 in 5 gas stations were charging under $4 for a gallon of regular gas and $3.999 was the most common price at the beginning of this week among the 130,000 stations surveyed by the Oil Price Information Service, which surveys U.S. gas stations to compute price averages for the AAA.