Gas prices keep climbing, approach new local record

The average cost of gas in Virginia eclipsed a record high set in March, AAA reported Friday.

Gas prices dropped after an initial March surge that set records. But prices have again been climbing.

The Fredericksburg area has not yet reached its record high of $4.278, set on March 11 as gas prices started climbing. But it's getting close, at $4.26 on Friday.

The state average for a gallon of regular gas also hit $4.26 Friday, topping the March 11 record of $4.25.

The average price statewide has increased 11 cents in the past week, 32 cents in the past month and $1.35 in the past year, AAA reported.

The national average gas price hit $4.43 Friday, setting another AAA record.

Diesel prices also continue to climb and break records, with the average hitting $5.56 nationally and statewide. The local average for diesel is $5.58.

