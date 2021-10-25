Gas prices keep climbing in Fredericksburg area and across nation

Another week, another gas price spike.

The average price for gas in Virginia jumped eight cents in the past week, hitting $3.28 Monday morning, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. State gas prices jumped 10 weeks the week before.

The average price in Fredericksburg also hit $3.29 on Monday, up 9 cents in the past week, 30 cents since last month and $1.11 more than a year ago, according to a AAA Mid-Atlantic news release Monday.

Virginia’s spike was just missed making the top 10 list of states with the biggest increase in the past week. It was led by North Carolina and Florida, where gas prices jumped 14 cents in the past week, according to AAA.

The national average price at the pump stood at $3.36 on Monday, up 3.8 cents in the past week, according to online fuel tracker GasBuddy.com. The national average gas price is 17.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.21 higher than a year ago.

In a Monday blog, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan blamed the “meteoric rise” in oil prices, but added, “There may be some light at the end of the tunnel.”

“The sharp rise we’ve seen over the last three weeks should begin slowing down soon, barring another jump in the price of oil,” he wrote. “This is because gasoline prices have now largely caught up to the jump in oil that started nearly a month ago. This isn’t an all clear for the future, however, as oil prices could rise again at any time.”

