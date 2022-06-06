Gas prices keep climbing in Fredericksburg region

Another day, another gas price record.

The cost for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.57 in the Fredericksburg area on Monday, setting another all-time high, according to the auto club AAA. That price is up 18 cents in the past week, 35 cents in the past month and $1.63 since this time last year.

The price of gas started rising drastically in March, setting numerous record highs since.

In Virginia, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas cost set another record at $4.63. That price is up 18 cents in the past week, 48 cents in the past month and $1.72 since this time last year. Diesel fuel also set another record at $5.73.

The national average for gas is even worse at $4.86, according to AAA.

The auto club said rising oil prices (nearing $120 on Monday) and demand are driving the increasing gas prices.

GasBuddy.com, a fuel tracking website, sounded a gloomy note on Monday for gas prices going forward.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to COVID and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.