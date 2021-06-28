Gas prices keep rising as Fourth of July nears

The highest gas prices of the year could increase even more leading to the July Fourth weekend, but AAA Mid-Atlantic says that won’t deter record-breaking crowds from hitting the road for the holiday.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.09 on Monday, AAA reported, and the auto club said prices at the pump could jump another 5 cents this week.

Still, an estimated 43.6 million people across the U.S. are expected to drive somewhere to celebrate Independence Day, a year after COVID-19 all but cancelled such large gatherings.

Gas prices have remained mostly steady for a month, with a slight decrease recently that was countered on Monday with a 2.5-cent increase, according to Gasbuddy, the fuel tracking app.

The average price for gas in Virginia stood at $2.93 Monday, 97 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA. In the Fredericksburg area, the average cost was $2.92, up 4 cents in the past month. Last year, a gallon of gas in the area cost $2.01.