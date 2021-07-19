Gas prices keep rising in Fredericksburg area and across nation

Fredericksburg-area gas prices jumped 7 cents a gallon in the past week, outpacing a nationwide trend, the auto club AAA reported on Monday.

AAA reported that national and state gas prices increased 3 cents in the past week.

The average national price for gas has increased 13 cents since Memorial Day weekend, hitting $3.17 on Monday, 98 cents more than a year ago, according to the auto club. The state’s average price of $2.97 is up 97 cents from a year ago.

The Fredericksburg-area average gas price on Monday was $2.98, up $1 from a year ago.

AAA noted that the past week’s increase is the sharpest since the early-May Colonial Pipeline hack that led to a run on gas that left some stations temporarily dry.

High crude oil prices are one factor in the increasing gas prices, AAA reported. With OPEC agreeing to increase production, oil prices could drop. Still, AAA “expects higher pump prices to be the norm throughout the summer.”

The fuel-tracking app GasBuddy reported in a Monday blog that the most common gas price nationally was $2.99.