Gas prices rise slightly nationally, but drop a bit locally

Prices at the pump are climbing nationally, but it’s a different story for local drivers.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas on Monday stood at $3.79, the same as a month ago and 60 cents higher than last year, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

In Virginia, gas prices averaged $3.31 on Monday, down 4 cents in the past week, 27 cents lower than a month ago and 30 cents higher than a year ago.

The average gas price is even better in Fredericksburg at $3.18, down 2 cents in the past week, 22 cents lower than last month and 10 cents higher than a year ago.

The discrepancy in prices is related to skewed regional costs at the pump.

“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a Monday news release.

Dean noted that maintenance work is being done on several California refineries, “and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies.”

GasBuddy’s head petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said in a Monday blog that gas supply on the West Coast has fallen “to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket.”

De Haan also noted that OPEC “could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”

He reported in the blog that crude oil prices were “sharply higher” early Monday. Also, U.S. oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year, and demand fell last week.