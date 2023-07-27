A local developer has scheduled a community meeting for a proposed new gas station and convenience store along State Route 3, near the Chancellorsville Battlefield in Spotsylvania County.
Pruitt Construction Company, which has proposed the station and store, will hold the meeting Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, located at 5994 Plank Road. It is set to run from 6–7 p.m.
The rezoning request seeks to develop approximately 10 acres for the station and convenience store.
Scott Shenk
