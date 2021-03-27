GCC, UMW to screen film on forced sterilization of women in prison

“#BellyoftheBeast does not reach for happy endings and is most absorbing in its thesis, which makes the stakes of this battle against human rights violations loud and clear,” The New York Times reviewer wrote.

Multiplatinum R&B artist Mary J. Blige learned of the film and was moved by Dillon’s story, so she wrote a song for it—“See What You’ve Done”—to amplify the voices of women in prison. It was one of 15 original songs that made the Academy Awards shortlist last year.

Dillon, 24, was told by the doctor she had an abnormal pap smear, might have a cyst on her ovary, and needed a cone biopsy to check if she had cancer. Without her consent or knowledge, the physician performed a hysterectomy, rendering her incapable of having children.

Turns out that Dillon was not the only victim of the practice. An investigation by Dillon and her lawyer, Cynthia Chandler, uncovered evidence of many women who were subjected to forced sterilization at the world’s largest prison for women.