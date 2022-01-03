George Washington Regional Commission seeking ideas for affordable housing projects

A regional planning agency is seeking “proof of concept” submissions for projects that would increase the stock of new affordable housing units in the Fredericksburg area—the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties.
The George Washington Regional Commission issued a press release last week informing developers and housing providers of the opportunity, which is open through Jan. 28.
The commission—which includes two elected officials appointed by each of the five jurisdictions in Planning District 16—intends to review the proofs of concept prior to accepting a $2 million grant from Virginia Housing.
The grant is part of $40 million Virginia Housing is making available to the state’s 21 planning districts for affordable housing developments.
The $2 million that is available for Planning District 16 is tied to the creation of 20 new affordable housing units—defined as housing intended for those making less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In September, GWRC members voted against accepting the grant, citing about whether $2 million will be able to accomplish much, the rising cost of land, government interference in the housing market and the possibility of too much of the grant going toward overhead.
GWRC is the only one of Virginia’s 21 planning districts that has not yet executed an agreement with Virginia Housing to receive the grant money.
After hearing more information about how other planning districts are using the money, commission members decided in early November to request proofs of concept for local projects and then reconsider accepting the grant money.
GWRC Chair Jeff Black—a member of Caroline County’s Board of Supervisors—stated in the press release that the commission is “very excited to begin to partner with state and regional stakeholders to address the demands of homelessness and affordable housing.”
“As our region continues to grow in population at an accelerated rate, the housing needs of ALL of our citizens become even more important,” Black said.
More information and submission guidelines are available at the GWRC’s website, gwregion.org/public-notices/requests-for-proposals.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele