George Washington Regional Commission seeking ideas for affordable housing projects

A regional planning agency is seeking “proof of concept” submissions for projects that would increase the stock of new affordable housing units in the Fredericksburg area—the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties.

The George Washington Regional Commission issued a press release last week informing developers and housing providers of the opportunity, which is open through Jan. 28.

The commission—which includes two elected officials appointed by each of the five jurisdictions in Planning District 16—intends to review the proofs of concept prior to accepting a $2 million grant from Virginia Housing.

The grant is part of $40 million Virginia Housing is making available to the state’s 21 planning districts for affordable housing developments.

The $2 million that is available for Planning District 16 is tied to the creation of 20 new affordable housing units—defined as housing intended for those making less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.