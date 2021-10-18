Gerlach, Reese compete for open Ward 2 seat in Fredericksburg

Gerlach identified other key issues as working with businesses, developers and nonprofits to promote sustainable environmental policies, and managing growth to protect the “special sauce that makes Fredericksburg unique.” He favors creating a new Economic Development Authority to focus on developing the section of the city west of Interstate 95.

He also wants to see the city focus on business development and tourism to lessen the dependency on real estate taxes. Gerlach said he worries that with all the city’s infrastructure needs, taxes may be raised to the point that many of the people who live in Fredericksburg now will have to move.

“This is a track for gentrification that we need to figure out how to slow down,” Gerlach said. “It’s absolutely disgraceful that so many folks are struggling to make ends meet.”

Gerlach noted that the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Campaign has found that nearly half of the city’s families are working and still struggling financially. He said a strong workforce development program would help local families earn higher paying jobs.