Germanna college to host James Baldwin biographer's talk

“So part of what it means to imagine ourselves otherwise is to confront who we actually are, and the monstrous things that we’ve done, alongside some of the extraordinary things that we’ve done. The confrontation with the past is really about a confrontation with the present, because the past is already in us. It’s here. It’s alive and moving us about, whether we are conscious of it or not,” Glaude explained.

“So part of the work that needs to be done is to understand—and this is very hard for folk to wrap their minds around—there’s nothing redeemable about the idea of whiteness,” he said. “What I mean by that, is there’s nothing redeemable about the idea that white people ought to be valued more than others. There’s no way you can salvage that notion. But that doesn’t mean we are irredeemable.