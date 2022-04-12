Germanna forum focuses on book banning

Germanna Community College will host a virtual discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, as it’s next Community Conversation, "Judging a Book by its Cover? The Recent Rise of Book Banning Across the United States."

From Art Spiegelman’s "Maus" to Toni Morrison’s "The Bluest Eye," book banning is on the rise across the United States. The discussion will explore the historical context, present controversies and educational impact of book banning, and discuss what it means for the future.

The panel will feature Erik F. Brooks, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Central State University; Darcie Caswell, youth services coordinator for Central Rappahannock Regional Library; and Cory McLaughlin, assistant professor of English at Germanna Community College.

The virtual discussion is free and open to all. Register to attend at germanna.edu/conversations.

