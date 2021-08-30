Germanna hopes to add more students to free tuition program

Four hundred and twenty-four students at Germanna Community College are taking fall semester classes free of charge, thanks to state funding made available July 1.

And Germanna officials are hoping to add to that number.

The "Get Skilled, Get a Job and Give Back"—or G3—initiative, was established by General Assembly bills signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam in March of this year. The initiative includes $36 million in funding to cover tuition, fees, books and wrap-around services for eligible students seeking training for high-demand careers at one of Virginia's two-year community colleges.

Out of 23 schools in the Virginia Community College System, Germanna has fourth largest number of students who have received funding through the program, behind only the larger institutions Northern Virginia, Tidewater and J. Sargeant Reynolds community colleges.

"Part of the reason that it's successful is that it’s a great program," Germanna President Janet Gullickson said. "Many, many, many students can come to college for free and we have them here now—over 400 of them learning in the fall.

