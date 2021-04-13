Germanna, NAACP to host talk on local race relations

Germanna Community College and the Spotsylvania County Branch of the NAACP are hosting a virtual panel discussion about race relations in the Fredericksburg area on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The panel will discuss how the region fits in with current national trends and the impact national issues have had on the local political climate.

Last summer’s social justice protests, challenges facing minority communities and ways to discover common ground will be the topics.

The five-member panel includes Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Spotsylvania NAACP President Moe Petway, former Fredericksburg Diversity, Equity and Economic Advancement Officer Angela Freeman, Spotsylvania County School Board member Baron Braswell and former U.S. Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater.

The event is open to the public. Community members can register online by going to Spotsylvania Branch of the NAACP on Facebook and clicking the Zoom link under the post advertising the event.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

