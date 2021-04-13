 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Germanna, NAACP to host talk on local race relations
0 comments
alert top story

Germanna, NAACP to host talk on local race relations

{{featured_button_text}}
George Floyd March (copy)

Protesters march from the W.L. Harris playground in Mayfield to City Hall in Fredericksburg on May 30, 2020. Last summer’s social justice protests will be among the topics discussed during Thursday's virtual panel discussion on race relations.

 File / Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

Germanna Community College and the Spotsylvania County Branch of the NAACP are hosting a virtual panel discussion about race relations in the Fredericksburg area on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The panel will discuss how the region fits in with current national trends and the impact national issues have had on the local political climate.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last summer’s social justice protests, challenges facing minority communities and ways to discover common ground will be the topics.

The five-member panel includes Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Spotsylvania NAACP President Moe Petway, former Fredericksburg Diversity, Equity and Economic Advancement Officer Angela Freeman, Spotsylvania County School Board member Baron Braswell and former U.S. Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater.

The event is open to the public. Community members can register online by going to Spotsylvania Branch of the NAACP on Facebook and clicking the Zoom link under the post advertising the event.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

tcoghill@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert