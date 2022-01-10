Germanna’s ‘College Everywhere’ boosts student success, interest

Volunteerism. Remote work. Life-saving vaccines.
Another good thing that’s emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic is “College Everywhere,” an innovative online program recently created at Germanna Community College. Taking just two accelerated courses at a time enables students to focus and graduate in one year with a two-year associate’s degree.
One fruit of the effort surprised officials: It has boosted enrollment by males, especially Black students. In recent years across the nation, that student demographic has seen declining enrollment. Student retention and success are also higher.
Germanna faculty member Tina Lance, who built the College Everywhere courses, said their first cohort of students achieved a higher GPA than traditional students, and a larger percentage of minority students took part in the program.
“We have to do something differently in order to help students progress,” Shashuna Gray, Germanna’s new vice president of academic affairs and workforce development, recalled urging as she and other Germanna leaders brainstormed the college’s response to the public-health crisis.
That led to ideas that streamlined education online.
Early in the pandemic, Germanna classes went almost completely virtual. That move—and reorganizing how courses are structured—led the regional college to being one of few in the country to chart enrollment increases over the past year and a half.
Germanna reports that students in its accelerated program were more successful in their classes, completed more credits per semester, and stayed in school at a higher rate.
Preliminary data found that Germanna kept 86 percent of College Everywhere students from fall 2020 to spring 2021, compared with 68 percent of the other students.
Twenty-three percent of College Everywhere students are Black, compared with 17 percent of the region’s general population.
Gray said Germanna has embedded student success coaches in the College Everywhere program. They reach out to students who have been unable to complete an assignment, turned in multiple assignments late or had other difficulty.
“Having that relationship is key to students of color being successful, whether it’s a two-year or a four-year college,” Gray said. “In a lot of research, you’ll see that students of color want to feel cared about, concerned about, and have a relationship. They don’t want to see themselves as numbers.
“And if someone cares enough to say, ‘Why didn’t you turn your assignment in? Are you struggling with something? Is there something I can help you with?’ that makes a world of difference for these students,” she added.
Germanna said 68 percent of College Everywhere students earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0-4.0 for the fall semester. Of other students, 55 percent fell in that range.
Ninety percent of College Everywhere students received an A, B, C, Satisfactory or Pass grade, compared with 73 percent of the other students.
Fifty-five percent of College Everywhere students are male, compared with 36 percent of the rest.
“What we’ve seen,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said, “has convinced us that the flexibility of online learning is an option that is not only attractive to many students but helps families. This option will not only remain popular, but will make higher education more accessible and affordable nationally.”
Even as face-to-face instruction ramps up, Germanna is not going to put its online option on the back burner, Dr. Gullickson said. “We’re going to continue to be an innovator,” she vowed.
The pandemic challenged Germanna to try new things and be “disruptive,” Gullickson said.
College faculty and administrators said they’re excited about what they’ve learned from the first graduates of the new degree program. Many Germanna students work, and some have families, so being able to take classes online and speed up a degree appeals to them.
Typically, it would take a community college student seven years to earn a two-year degree because so many have full-time jobs or are also working parents, Gray said.
Now, with College Everywhere, it is possible for a hard-working student to earn a bachelor’s degree in two years, Gray said. She noted that the University of Maryland offers a one-year degree for students who have their associate’s degree.
That kind of accelerated learning could help the nation fill the huge void its employers and government face in cybersecurity fields, Gray said.
Two years ago, Germanna faculty examined all of its course prerequisites, the skills students must demonstrate before they can enroll in a class.
“We found maybe those are barriers to a student being successful,” Gray said. “... Students taking those prerequisite courses were frustrated and were not successful because they felt they were not really working toward their degree program. So, removing those prerequisites and then providing supplemental instruction and increasing tutoring ... we have seen students are just as successful, or more successful.”
Germanna has offered College Everywhere to majors in liberal arts, general studies and pre-nursing. In 2022, it will also offer the program to business-administration majors.
College Everywhere students, ranging in age from 18-year-olds just out of high school to middle-aged career-switchers, take just two classes at a time over five-week terms. That makes it easier for them to focus, Gray said.
Like other online students at Germanna, they can take synchronous classes (viewing them live) or asynchonous classes (viewing recorded sessions at their convenience). In the first half of January, as the omicron variant runs rampant, Germanna is teaching online classes only.
Spotsylvania resident Clarence Collins, father of Taylor Collins, a member of Germanna’s first cohort of College Everywhere graduates, said his daughter was uncomfortable with the idea of moving away from home and attending a university during the pandemic.
Taylor, who graduated from Chancellor High School in 2020, was a straight-A student there and took Advanced Placement courses.
Entering Germanna’s College Everywhere program, she was able to transfer 38 credits last fall by combining College Everywhere and dual enrollment.
Her parents, who have master’s degrees, were impressed with the program’s quality and the support given students by faculty and staff.
Its rigors, support and transparency were “fantastic,” Clarence Collins said. “The program prepares students to excel even in an all-virtual environment.”
The pandemic scuttled Taylor Collins’ hopes of going away to a university, and she was deeply disappointed. Germanna’s accelerated online program proved to be a good fallback plan, she explained as a speaker during the college’s fall commencement in December.
“The College Everywhere Program taught me to continue fighting in the face of adversity,” she said. “... I could not have asked for more compassionate and supportive professors.”
In envisioning the program, course designer Lance said faculty asked themselves, “What do we need to do to help the student be successful?” Speeding the process up made things more accessible, they realized.
Classes are now designed to make the interaction between students and between students and instructors very similar to that on campus, Lance said.
For example, if they are assigned to give an oral presentation, students record a PowerPoint and then record themselves speaking. Their remarks are seen in a corner of their classmates’ Zoom screen, and the class watches the recording and interacts.
A Germanna survey had found 73 percent of students wanted online courses compared to face-to-face instruction, Lance said.
“Although the pandemic did drive more students to the online instructional mode, many students were already transitioning to this type of learning prior to the pandemic,” she said. “The pandemic just accelerated the trend.”
To make sure College Everywhere’s course quality remained high, Germanna had 43 classes certified by Quality Matters, the industry standard in online-learning design, Dean Eric Vanover said.
That’s the largest number any of Virginia’s community colleges has had certified and ranks in the top five most colleges have had certified internationally, Vanover said.
Credit for College Everywhere’s early success, Gullickson said, goes to Germanna’s faculty, academic leaders, IT professionals and, especially, Lance.
Students from the first cohort plan to transfer to Virginia Tech, the College of William & Mary, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University and the University of Mary Washington.
The University of Virginia has partnered with Germanna on College Everywhere, as announced last month at their signing ceremony in Spotsylvania County. Each fall and spring, UVA will offer a $2,500 scholarship for a Germanna graduating from the program to attend UVA.
Germanna is developing similar affiliations with Virginia State University, the University of Mary Washington, University of Maryland Global Campus, SNHU, Old Dominion, Norfolk State University, Radford University, Shenandoah University, University of Richmond and Liberty University.
Clint Schemmer: