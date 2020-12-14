Germanna to hold virtual commencement Tuesday

Germanna Community College will award degrees and credentials to more than 1,200 students during virtual fall 2020 commencement ceremonies Tuesday.
The virtual Health Sciences convocation and nurse pinning ceremony will be broadcast live at 3 p.m. and the main convocation ceremony at 7 p.m. on the college’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram pages. The broadcasts will be archived so they can be viewed at any time.
Germanna, which has held all classes online since the spring, has seen enrollment continue to grow during the pandemic, spokesperson Mike Zitz said. On Tuesday, it will award a total of 3,667 degrees and credentials to 1,257 students.
Fall 2020 student commencement speaker LeAndre Blakely served in the Army for 12 years before enrolling in Germanna to study nursing. He said he is often thanked for his military service to the country, but understands that there are many others who serve the country daily in different and often unrecognized ways.
Support Local Journalism
Many who graduated from Germanna on Tuesday are headed to the front lines with their degrees in health sciences, IT and other fields, he said.
“I think of the young man gathering grocery carts at Walmart,” Blakely said. “I think of the dental hygienist that cleans my teeth. I think of the IT specialist that receives my frantic phone call. They and so many others are all vital contributors to our society. All of you will enter a job market with your newly acquired knowledge and skills honed here at Germanna with one purpose—to use them to serve others.”
Chris Chira, the student speaker at the Health Sciences convocation, said the pandemic has shown how important health care workers are and that he hopes they will be treated with more respect going forward.
“If this pandemic has taught the lay person anything, it has shown that health care workers will sacrifice their physical and mental health, their well-being, and even their lives to serve others,” Chira said. “Their willingness to go and serve is not something that should be taken lightly.
“These health care workers, despite the continued attacks and ridicule against them by members of the population, continue to work and care for and love their patients despite the incredible odds in the hopes that their patients can exit the hospital whole and healthy.”
This story was updated to correct the number of students receiving degrees and certificates.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.