Germanna to host commentator S.E. Cupp for Community Conversation

Conservative CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp will join Germanna's Community Conversation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The online event, "The Media and Modern Conservatism," is open to the public, free of charge. Registration is required at Germanna.edu.

Cupp most recently hosted CNN's "SE Cupp Unfiltered," a weekly program covering the intersection of politics and media. Prior to that, she led a panel-driven show on HLN that debated contemporary issues impacting the country. She joined CNN as a contributor in 2013 and HLN as a host in 2017.

Leading up to her move to CNN and HLN, Cupp was the host of "S.E. Cupp's Outside With Insiders," a digital series on CNN.com where she took political insiders to the great outdoors. Past guests included Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisconsin, and Rep. Mark Sanford, R-South Carolina, among others. From 2013 to 2014, Cupp co-hosted MSNBC's roundtable show, "The Cycle."

Cupp, a nationally syndicated political columnist, also penned "Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media's Attack on Christianity" and co-authored "Why You're Wrong About the Right" with Brett Joshpe.

Germanna Community Conversations are a series of free educational events exploring timely topics through open dialogue and discussion with local and national experts. They are moderated by Germanna Scott Ackerman, coordinator for teaching and learning at Germanna Community College.

Upcoming speakers include bioethicist and author Allen M. Hornblum on Sept. 28; journalist Michele Norris on Oct. 20; and Shaun Harper, founder and director of the Race and Equity Center, on Nov. 10.