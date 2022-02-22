Germanna to host virtual talk on lives of Civil War's Black soldiers and families

The public is invited to join a virtual Black History Month discussion at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, about what the lives of the American Civil War’s Black soldiers and their families were like.

Holly A. Pinheiro Jr., an assistant history professor at Furman University in Greenville, S.C., will discuss how racism in military service and out of service impacted the economies, family structures and society of African Americans long after the nation’s deadliest war ended.

His new book, “The Families’ Civil War: Northern African American Soldiers and The Fight for Racial Justice,” will be released in June by The University of Georgia Press.

Wednesday evening’s online discussion is free and open to all, but requires registration at germanna.edu. It is part of Germanna’s Community Conversations series.

Pinheiro was one of the featured speakers Saturday in Richmond at the American Civil War Museum’s 2022 symposium, ”The Soldier’s Civil War.”

His research from the Civil War through the 1930s reveals that, for years and even generations after soldiers left the battlefield, African-American veterans and their families suffered economic and social instability introduced by military service.

Frederick Douglass, an abolitionist and newspaper editor who was formerly enslaved while a Maryland plantation laborer, recruited Black men for the Union army as a “supposed responsibility” and an opportunity to prove their “patriotic manhood.” Those men included his own sons and others who enlisted with the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, of 1989 “Glory” movie fame.

During a 2021 CSPAN appearance, Pinheiro noted that wartime advocates’ promises that enlisting would “refute negative racial stereotypes” and result in full citizenship rights, including voting rights, for Black soldiers proved to be empty.

He called the Civil War “part of a lifelong racial conflict” faced by African Americans.

A Virginia native raised in a military family, Pinheiro has lived around the world, including Australia, as his family’s service took them to different duty posts.

After finishing graduate school, Pinheiro held a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Alabama. He previously worked at Augusta University, where he taught African American history. He joined Furman University’s faculty in 2021.