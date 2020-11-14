Germanna to offer free training to people laid off due to pandemic

Germanna Community College is participating in a new initiative to provide free workforce training to Virginians who lost their jobs or are underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the new Re-Employing Virginians initiative, which is supported by $30 million in CARES Act funding through the state, people who have been laid off or had to accept a lower-paying job because of the pandemic are eligible for scholarships of up to $3,000 when they enroll full time in a training program at Germanna in one of five high-demand industries: health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety or early childhood education.
Individuals who enroll part time or in a short-term, noncredit training program are eligible for up to $1,500 in scholarships.
“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release about the new initiative. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy.”
Germanna’s director of financial aid, Aaron Whitaker, said the community college is excited to offer the opportunity.
“New and current students [have] the opportunity to have their spring semester tuition and fees fully covered from a one-time grant in high-demand areas,” he said.
In addition to helping local individuals and their families get back on their feet, the initiative will help close skills gaps for local businesses and companies.
“The REV funding stream will help unemployed and underemployed individuals earn industry credentials that lead to good jobs in fields that are hiring,” said Martha O’Keefe, Germanna’s associate vice president for workforce and professional development.
The funding will help pay for classes in skilled trades such as electrical, HVAC, plumbing, welding, heavy equipment operation and machining, as well as in high-demand fields such as information technology, cybersecurity, health care and early childhood education.
Eligible participants must be Virginia residents, have filed for unemployment on or after Aug. 1 or be underemployed—meaning they have lost a full-time job due to COVID-19 and are now working part time and making less than $15 an hour—and be enrolled in one of the eligible fields.
Potential students with questions can visit germanna.edu for assistance.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele
