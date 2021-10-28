Germanna wins $2M federal grant to help Black students

Germanna Community College will receive a $2.2 million federal grant to enhance its support for African American students and provide culturally responsive curriculum and instruction.
The U.S. Department of Education awarded the grant, which will be used over five years, starting immediately. Germanna competed for the money in DOE’s 2021 Title III Strengthening Institutions Program.
“At Germanna, student success is built on a foundation of equitable opportunities for all students and an institutional culture that values diversity and the power our differences lend us,” said Tiffany Ray, Germanna’s vice president of student services. “Ours is a community that cherishes these differences and celebrates the ties that bind.”
Shashuna Gray, Germanna’s vice president of academic affairs and workforce development, led the grant proposal.
Germanna will use the money to enhance its support for African American students and provide culturally-responsive instruction.“One of Germanna’s most pressing challenges is ensuring the academic success of its low-income Black students,” Gray said.
Under Title III of the federal Higher Education Act, the Education Department’s Strengthening Institutions Program provides grants to institutions with financial limitations and a high percentage of students in financial need.
The first part of Germanna’s plan, devoted to curriculum, will help faculty and staff implement innovative and culturally responsive models that increase academic support for its low-income Black students, she said.
“Germanna’s commitment to Black Minds Matter is evident in the success of this grant proposal,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said. “We work daily to end the effects of centuries of systemic racism.”
Black Minds Matter is Germanna’s commitment, adopted in summer 2020, to become an anti-racist institution.
Gray said Germanna will hire three faculty fellows to increase diversity and provide professional-development training to create inclusive and supportive learning environments for its students.
To help revise its curriculum, the college will hire a “diversity instructional designer” to work with faculty, she said.
GCC faculty will receive training in using and adopting free Open Educational Resources to save students money and replace commercial textbooks.
“Open Educational Resources will allow faculty to incorporate under-represented histories and authors into classroom materials while reducing educational costs for students,” Gray said.
The second part of Germanna’s Advancing Instructional Equity and Student Achievement Project will increase students’ technological competency, increase academic engagement and improve academic support for all students—particularly low-income Black students, in face-to-face, online and hybrid instruction, she said.
That will include increasing the number of online courses supported by supplemental instruction and improving technology available to low-income students on campus, by bolstering Germanna’s laptop and iPad loan program and increasing the number of Wi-Fi hotspots.
Germanna will hire an academic advisor for equity advancement to provide more support to low-income Black students and a work-based-learning advisor to connect students’ academic goals to internships, Gray said.
Germanna also will revise its curriculum to include credits for internships and other work-based learning opportunities, expanding this credit option to all certificate and degree programs, she said.
In recent years, Germanna has been Culpeper County residents’ preferred college for enrollment, educating more than 1,000 students from Culpeper annually.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Germanna has greatly expanded its online offerings, and now offers classes on campus, online, and as hybrids of the two.
Germanna has about 13,000 students, including those in degree programs and workforce training. The college serves Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties and Fredericksburg.
