Germanna wins $2M federal grant to help Black students

The first part of Germanna’s plan, devoted to curriculum, will help faculty and staff implement innovative and culturally responsive models that increase academic support for its low-income Black students, she said.

“Germanna’s commitment to Black Minds Matter is evident in the success of this grant proposal,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said. “We work daily to end the effects of centuries of systemic racism.”

Black Minds Matter is Germanna’s commitment, adopted in summer 2020, to become an anti-racist institution.

Gray said Germanna will hire three faculty fellows to increase diversity and provide professional-development training to create inclusive and supportive learning environments for its students.

To help revise its curriculum, the college will hire a “diversity instructional designer” to work with faculty, she said.

GCC faculty will receive training in using and adopting free Open Educational Resources to save students money and replace commercial textbooks.

“Open Educational Resources will allow faculty to incorporate under-represented histories and authors into classroom materials while reducing educational costs for students,” Gray said.