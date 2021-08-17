Getting lost seeking column subjects has led to interesting sights and experiences

I didn’t quite get lost, but did end up in the wrong place, on the wrong road, trying to find someone I was set to interview.
Luckily, a nice woman out doing some yard work helped me realize that the destination I was looking for was on Bel Plains Drive and not Belle Plains Road. The two spots aren’t that far apart, and I wasn’t too late for my scheduled interview with a Stafford County family with a special backyard garden you’ll read about in an upcoming column.
The short confusion and the backtracking it took to get to the right place reminded me of the many times I’ve gotten myself turned around or outright lost seeking column subjects over the years.
These days, GPS systems avoid a lot of that, but they’re not foolproof, especially once you get out in rural areas like the Northern Neck.
Years ago, I was heading for a farm in Lancaster County where food bank volunteers were going to “glean” a field of corn, collecting what was left after harvesting. I thought that was a neat thing to profile, so I headed out early with a general idea of where the gleaning was scheduled. I turned off of State Route 3 onto a narrow backroad as I followed my early-era GPS.
It then sent me on a dirt road barely as wide as my car—right through the middle of a corn field.
Since it was corn, I figured there was a good chance that I was in the right place, so I sojourned on, eventually arriving at a barn where the group was gathering.
The owner of the farm saw me pull up from the dirt track and with a smile, said “GPS got another one!”
It ended up being more of an interesting turn than a problem. To be honest, getting lost often has taken me on some interesting journeys.
Nothing tops the night decades ago when I was scouring the area to make one of my first-ever holiday lights listings.
I was in a corner of Spotsylvania County, moving from one nominated house to another. At that time, I operated with nothing more than county map books, a flashlight and steely determination.
Looking for the quickest way to get from where I was to a supposedly amazing house near Sparta in Caroline County, I found what seemed like a good shortcut. I began to get a little concerned when the route went from wide and paved to narrow and sandy, with twists and turns I’d surely never seen before.
This probably sounds like something out of a movie, but just when I was getting worried about being stuck in the middle of nowhere, I passed a sign that said something like “Don’t worry! God is Watching and will help!”
Well, he must have been watching, because the road got better and I ended up right where I hoped to be: a house with a quarter-mile driveway, every foot of it festooned with lights and decorations.
A year or two later, the lights list found me traveling from a corner of Orange County to the Lake Anna area of Spotsylvania, again traveling an unfamiliar road.
When the numbers quit matching the route numbers I’d found in the map book, I just went with instinct, remembering that my starting point was well to the right of my destination in the map book.
So I just started taking left turns. A full moon cast a warm glow on the beautiful countryside that rolled by as I searched, cherry Christmas lights occasionally adding their glimmer to my journey. With a backtrack or two, I ended up in the Belmont area near Lake Anna, right in front of the house I was looking for. It’s a favorite memory from my Christmas light travels.
Of course, errors on my part have led me astray now and then, as I occasionally jotted down the wrong address.
I once transposed the numbers of an address in Stafford County. I knocked at that incorrect door and explained I was there for a scheduled interview. The homeowner didn’t miss a beat, and said that the person I wanted was at 24 on that street, not 42.
“Isn’t the first time this has happened,” said the kind homeowner. “Besides, he’s my cousin.”
