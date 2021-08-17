Getting lost seeking column subjects has led to interesting sights and experiences

Since it was corn, I figured there was a good chance that I was in the right place, so I sojourned on, eventually arriving at a barn where the group was gathering.

The owner of the farm saw me pull up from the dirt track and with a smile, said “GPS got another one!”

It ended up being more of an interesting turn than a problem. To be honest, getting lost often has taken me on some interesting journeys.

Nothing tops the night decades ago when I was scouring the area to make one of my first-ever holiday lights listings.

I was in a corner of Spotsylvania County, moving from one nominated house to another. At that time, I operated with nothing more than county map books, a flashlight and steely determination.

Looking for the quickest way to get from where I was to a supposedly amazing house near Sparta in Caroline County, I found what seemed like a good shortcut. I began to get a little concerned when the route went from wide and paved to narrow and sandy, with twists and turns I’d surely never seen before.

This probably sounds like something out of a movie, but just when I was getting worried about being stuck in the middle of nowhere, I passed a sign that said something like “Don’t worry! God is Watching and will help!”