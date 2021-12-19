GETTING THERE: 2021 brought end to pair of major projects

This year will be remembered for a lot of reasons, but in the local transportation world 2021 is when two major projects opened to traffic.

The Chatham Bridge rehabilitation is one project area drivers were happy to see end, although repairs on the piers are still being completed. The southbound Interstate 95 Rappahannock River crossing also opened to traffic this year.

The southbound crossing’s three new lanes and a new bridge over the Rappahannock River opened to vehicles in October. Work continues on portions of the project, but it was a big change.

Southbound I-95 traffic is now divided just south of Centreport Parkway in Stafford County. At that point, intestate traffic heading through Fredericksburg stays in the left three lanes. Traffic heading to the U.S. 17 interchange, the rest area and Virginia Welcome Center, or the State Route 3 interchange in Fredericksburg, stays in the right lane.

The separated interstate lanes merge south of Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.

The $132 million crossing project started on the southbound side of I–95 in August 2018.