GETTING THERE: 2021 brought end to pair of major projects

This year will be remembered for a lot of reasons, but in the local transportation world 2021 is when two major projects opened to traffic.
The Chatham Bridge rehabilitation is one project area drivers were happy to see end, although repairs on the piers are still being completed. The southbound Interstate 95 Rappahannock River crossing also opened to traffic this year.
The southbound crossing’s three new lanes and a new bridge over the Rappahannock River opened to vehicles in October. Work continues on portions of the project, but it was a big change.
Southbound I-95 traffic is now divided just south of Centreport Parkway in Stafford County. At that point, intestate traffic heading through Fredericksburg stays in the left three lanes. Traffic heading to the U.S. 17 interchange, the rest area and Virginia Welcome Center, or the State Route 3 interchange in Fredericksburg, stays in the right lane.
The separated interstate lanes merge south of Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.
The $132 million crossing project started on the southbound side of I–95 in August 2018.
Work on the companion northbound crossing project started in the summer of 2020. The three new lanes on that side of I–95 are slated to open in early 2024.
The Chatham Bridge was closed in June 2020 and re-opened in October, following a $23.4 million rehabilitation project that removed and replaced the deck.
Crews continue work on the piers, which includes major concrete work that will enable the removal of the old bridge’s 15-ton vehicle weight limit. Work on the underside of the span is expected to be completed by May.
Year-end holiday travels
The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most highway work zones and most lane closures during the Christmas holiday—good news for drivers with travel plans.
The Christmas holiday period runs from noon Thursday through Monday, Dec. 27. The New Year’s holiday runs from noon Dec. 30, through noon Jan. 3.
Some work zones will have lane closures that remain in place. A list of lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.
VDOT also has an online travel trends map showing high and low congestion periods.
Those trends might not jibe with travel patterns this year, though.
VDOT said in a news release that this year’s “travel patterns may be somewhat unpredictable due to the ongoing pandemic.”
