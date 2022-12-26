GETTING THERE: 2022 transportation project milestones

With 2022 barreling toward 2023, here’s a roundup of milestones for major road and rail projects this year in the Fredericksburg area.

Interstate 95

crossing project

The new, three-lane northbound Rappahannock River crossing bridge on Interstate 95 opened to traffic in early December.

The new span joins the southbound bridge of the Rappahannock River crossing project, which added three lanes to separate through-traffic from local traffic between State Route 3 in Fredericksburg and U.S. 17 in Stafford County. The new bridges are buttressed by the older Rappahannock River spans.

There is still work to be done for the $132-million northbound crossing project as crews continue building the lanes. The completion is scheduled for spring 2024.

Express lanes

This year the interstate express lanes marked a decade since the opening of the Interstate 495 portion in November 2012 “as the first truly dynamically priced managed lanes system in the United States,” the electronically tolled lanes operator, Transurban, announced.

Work started in August 2012 on the conversion of a 29-mile stretch of I-95’s free HOV lanes to express lanes, from State Route 610 in Stafford County north to the Beltway.

The toll lanes opened in December 2014, and work to extend them has been underway ever since.

The Stafford merge area was extended south in 2017. Another 10-mile lengthening of the lanes started in 2019 and continues today.

The latest extension, scheduled to open in late 2023, will take the toll lanes to U.S. 17 in Stafford.

Nice Bridge

The renamed Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge on U.S. 301 opened in October.

It took a decade to come to fruition, but the new 1.7-mile span, at the crossing over the Potomac River between King George County and Charles County, Maryland, opened three months early.

The $463 million project added a new span to replace the other, 82-year-old truss bridge. The new span has two lanes in each direction with barriers between the eastbound and westbound lanes.