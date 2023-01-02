GETTING THERE: A look ahead at 2023's transportation work

Various major Fredericksburg-area transportation projects are scheduled to start or finish in 2023, ranging from Interstate 95 to the downtown Fredericksburg train station.

Here's a rundown of what to expect this year.

Express Lanes

The 10-mile extension of the Interstate 95 express lanes, taking the lanes from just south of State Route 610 to U.S. 17 in Stafford County, is scheduled to open in late 2023.

The express lanes converted the formerly free HOV lanes to electronically tolled lanes, with the first section opening on Interstate 495 in 2012. The toll lanes opened on a 29-mile stretch of I-95 from State Route 610 in Stafford north to the Beltway in 2014.

The North Stafford merge area had problems and was extended south about two miles in 2017.

Work on the additional 10-mile extension of the lanes started in 2019.

Southpoint Parkway, exit improvements

Preliminary engineering has started on a project to improve the I-95 exit 126 ramp at U.S. 1 and Southpoint Parkway in Spotsylvania County.

When the $14.5 million project is completed, there will be right-turn lanes for the off ramp from southbound I–95 to southbound U.S. 1, as well as two right-turn lanes for U.S. 1 traffic heading to Southpoint Parkway. Southpoint Parkway also will be widened to the existing turn lane at Longhorn Steakhouse.

Work at Southpoint Parkway includes $1.43 million for new signs and median “crossover conversions” that will add “traffic islands … to allow left-turns into driveways and restrict through and left-turning traffic from the side street movements,” according to VDOT’s project web page. An additional right-turn lane will be added to the U.S. 1 intersection.

Work is expected to start in early 2023 and be completed in 2025.

Mudd Tavern Road

A $21.6 million widening project is slated for Mudd Tavern Road, which runs on the east side of U.S. 1 to I–95, where there is an interchange.

There also will be a companion project, on Route 2092, while Mudd Tavern Road is being widened. That $8 million project will create a connector road running parallel to Mudd Tavern Road between the interstate and U.S. 1.

Work on both projects is expected to begin in early 2023, with completion expected in summer 2025.

Fredericksburg train station

A rehab project for the downtown Fredericksburg train station is expected to start in early 2023.

The 112-year-old station needs repairs to crumbling concrete, and plans include extending the platforms and improving the communication system.

Spotsylvania commuter lot

The $16.5-million project to build a 683-space parking lot at U.S. 1 and Commonwealth Drive, south of Cosner’s Corner, is scheduled wrap up in May.

Stafford intersection improvements

Work aimed at improving safety at a pair of Stafford intersections is scheduled to start in early 2023.

The $8.8 million project focuses on the Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane intersections with U.S. 1.

The Telegraph Road project calls for realigning the southern intersection’s approach to U.S. 1 and adding a stoplight. The intersection also will be widened for additional turn lanes.

The U.S. 1 and Woodstock Lane intersection project calls for a left-turn lane on southbound U.S. 1 heading to Woodstock Lane. A raised median will be added to U.S. 1 to keep Woodstock Lane traffic from turning left.