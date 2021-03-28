GETTING THERE: A positive twist on the coronavirus pandemic?

During the discussions, the supervisors delved into work planned for intersections along Old Plank.

Two roundabouts are planned, one at Andora Drive and the other at Chancellor Road.

The roundabout at Chancellor has funding and is on schedule to be open in about two years. The Andora roundabout has been delayed because its funding was moved to a project in Thornburg.

Supervisor Deborah Frazier asked about the intersection of Old Plank and Harrison Road, which often clogs up, sometimes with traffic on Harrison backed up through the Gordon Road intersection.

The county plans to widen that short stretch of Harrison between Gordon and Old Plank.

At last week’s meeting, Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said that project has funding and could be finished by 2025.

The intersection of Old Plank and Catharpin roads did not come up during the conversation, but maybe it should have.

The two planned roundabouts will improve safety and flow at the Andora and Chancellor intersections, both of which have issues.

Neither, however, seems as risky to drivers as Catharpin and Old Plank, which is an intersection on a curve where the speed limit is 45 mph.