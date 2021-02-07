GETTING THERE: A warning light for bad driving

CAN WE agree that it’s a good idea to pay attention while driving?

If that’s just common sense, then why are there so many zombie drivers around?

Forget about texting and driving for a minute. What we’re talking about here gets to the root of the bad-driver problem.

On a recent morning, David Young was driving on U.S. 17 in Spotsylvania County in a fog that “restricted visibility to less than 100 yards in places,” he said in an email. “Stoplights for highway traffic LITERALLY could not be seen until almost on top of them.”

Young said he counted 19 cars with no headlights on, and another driver tailgated him as they traveled through the fog.

“I have to believe that people don’t give nearly enough attention to their surroundings and environment, especially when behind the wheel,” said Young, a Spotsylvania resident.

Headlights, he added, serve dual safety purposes—to help you see while behind the wheel and to help other drivers see you.

