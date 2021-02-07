GETTING THERE: A warning light for bad driving

CAN WE agree that it’s a good idea to pay attention while driving?
If that’s just common sense, then why are there so many zombie drivers around?
Forget about texting and driving for a minute. What we’re talking about here gets to the root of the bad-driver problem.
On a recent morning, David Young was driving on U.S. 17 in Spotsylvania County in a fog that “restricted visibility to less than 100 yards in places,” he said in an email. “Stoplights for highway traffic LITERALLY could not be seen until almost on top of them.”
Young said he counted 19 cars with no headlights on, and another driver tailgated him as they traveled through the fog.
“I have to believe that people don’t give nearly enough attention to their surroundings and environment, especially when behind the wheel,” said Young, a Spotsylvania resident.
Headlights, he added, serve dual safety purposes—to help you see while behind the wheel and to help other drivers see you.
Traffic shift for Stafford bridge
A traffic shift is scheduled for U.S. 1 at the Potomac Creek bridge in Stafford County on Monday.
The shift is part of a $6.9-million bridge replacement project over the creek, crossed by about 21,000 cars a day, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The northbound lanes “will be shifted around 20 feet to the right to cross Potomac Creek,” local VDOT spokeswoman Tina Bundy said in a news release. The southbound lanes will be narrowed in the work zone as part of the shift.
The shift will allow crews to start building the northbound side of the bridge.
The new northbound traffic pattern will stay in place until the project is completed in July 2022.
The southbound side of the span also needs to be built. As part of that work, in early 2022, southbound traffic will begin using the new northbound side of the span.
Bundy said all four lanes will be open through the work zone during the work, with the exception of periodic single-lane closures “during off-peak travel times.”
The bridge was built in 1930 and deemed structurally deficient.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436