GETTING THERE: Beware, sleepy drivers

The change to daylight saving time is not very hospitable.

It does more than steal an hour from the weekend. It also makes for darker morning commutes.

That’s a bad combination, especially when you mix in school traffic.

AAA said in a news release that “speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed than a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster.”

The time change also means a likely increase of sleepy drivers behind the wheel, making for another nasty combination.

Of the 36,096 deaths in crashes on U.S. roads in 2019, drowsy driving accounted for 697, or 1.9%, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. By comparison, that year there were 10,142 alcohol-related fatal crashes, 28% of the total, and 3,142 distracted driving-related fatal crashes, accounting for 8.7% of the total.

The drowsy driving problem is likely worse than those figures show.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, “these numbers are underestimated, and up to 6,000 fatal crashes each year may be caused by drowsy drivers.”

Either way, drowsy driving is a legitimate problem. But there’s a relatively simple solution: Sleep before getting behind the wheel.

A 2016 study by the National Sleep Foundation determined that sleep deprivation renders drivers “unfit to operate a motor vehicle.” Sleep deprivation in this case, according to foundation experts, equals three to five hours of sleep in a 24-hour period.

Overnight I–95 detour planned

The overnight closure of southbound Interstate 95 for bridge work in Stafford County is scheduled to start Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Lane closures are also planned for the work, which is set to happen between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., Monday through Wednesday morning.

The work is part of the I–95 express lanes extension project.

The closure of southbound I–95, allowing crews to set bridge beams, is scheduled to happen from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. A detour will send southbound I–95 traffic to the Centreport Parkway exit to U.S. 1. Traffic can then use the U.S. 17 exit to get back onto southbound I–95.

The express lanes will remain open and operate regularly, VDOT said.

Work on the $565 million express lanes extension started in 2019. The project was slated to be completed late this year, but work has been delayed because of soil issues.

The new opening date is under review, according to VDOT.

