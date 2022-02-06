GETTING THERE: Big change coming to stretch of I-95

VDOT will use real-time information about delays and conditions to determine what speeds will be in place at a given time.

Detectors will collect information on speeds and traffic volume and a software program will then recognize when traffic is changing and assign incrementally lower speeds in the corridor.

Speeds also can be managed by operators at the VDOT Traffic Operations Center.

As for enforcement, police will have access to the real-time speed changes and can ticket speeders according to the limits in the corridor.

Chatham Bridge work

Wrap-up work on the Chatham Bridge will affect travelers on the roadway and the shared-use path this week.

There will be single-lane closures and the pathway will be shuttered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, VDOT said in a news release.

“Crews need to close the shared-use path to safely stage equipment required to continue substructure repair work improving the bridge’s condition as the $23.4 million rehabilitation project nears completion,” local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said.

The bridge was closed in June 2020 for rehabilitation work and reopened in October. Since the opening, crews have continued to work on the underside of the bridge and at the approaches. That work is expected to be completed by April.

