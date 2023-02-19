A pair of tractor-trailer fires (one hauling hay and the other Costco groceries) on Interstate 95 last week caused the usual lane closures and ensuing traffic jams on the highway and Fredericksburg-area roads.

Those scenarios are on the rise, as incidents and crashes involving large trucks and commercial vehicles in Virginia and the Fredericksburg area have been rising in recent years.

Statewide last year there were 2,430 crashes involving big trucks and commercial vehicles, up from 2,219 in 2021, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data. In 2019, there were 2,032 such crashes.

The same increase is happening locally.

In 2019, there were 143 crashes with big rigs and commercial vehicles in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford and Caroline counties. In 2020 there were 149 such crashes. That figure jumped to 188 in 2021 and was 183 last year.

Deaths in those crashes are also up. Statewide, 52 people died in crashes involving tractor-trailers and commercial vehicles in 2019. There were 65 deaths in 2020, 57 in 2021 and 68 last year.

Locally, there were no reported deaths involving such crashes in 2019. In 2020 there were two fatalities, followed by five in 2021 and four last year.

The spike in crashes involving big trucks is not isolated.

Overall, crashes and deaths on U.S. roads have climbed during the same time frame.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recent projections for the first nine months of 2022 highlighted two consecutive quarters with decreasing fatal crashes.

But that reversal followed a stretch of seven consecutive quarters, beginning in the third quarter of 2020, with increasing fatal crashes.

U.S. 17 work continues

Anyone wondering what crews have been doing on a closed section of southbound U.S. 17 in Stafford County?

A section of the highway, between Heartfields Lane and Washington Street, has been reduced to a single lane since late January when crews “detected a void underneath the pavement, near a previously deteriorated drainage pipe, which has already been replaced,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Jan. 20 news release.

A contractor has been drilling holes in the asphalt and pouring in grout, which will harden and fill the void area, according to VDOT.

That work was originally expected to take two weeks, but crews continue repairing the roadway.

VDOT tweeted last week that the repair work is expected to be wrapped up Friday.

One lane will continue to be closed on the stretch of highway, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, until the work is completed.