GETTING THERE: Bus service, Stafford look for input on plans

A pair of unrelated surveys have been launched in an effort to get input from area residents on strategic plans for Fredericksburg Regional Transit and Stafford County.

Stafford master plan

County officials announced last week that they are working on Stafford’s first transportation master plan.

The first step in that process is an online survey, which can be found on the county website.

The survey includes a “traditional question and answer section and an innovative interactive mapping tool allowing respondents to plot the locations on the areas they think need improvement,” according to a news release from the county.

The county noted that the survey will play a role in the development of a project prioritization tool, which will help determine areas that need improvements.

The transportation plan will be continuously updated.

The release said officials will begin holding meetings on the plan early next year.

Fredericksburg

Regional Transit

Fredericksburg Regional Transit is putting together its own inaugural strategic plan in an effort to prepare for the next decade.

The bus service, FXBGO!, runs 14 routes in Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford and Spotsylvania, along with running Virginia Railway Express shuttles and express buses for University of Mary Washington students.

The strategic plan is required by urban transit services, and is overseen by the state’s Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

The plan will outline “changes that will improve transit services across the Fredericksburg region, including service planning, operations, and information on capital needs (like new bus purchases, technology upgrades, and customer amenities),” according to FXBGO!’s webpage on the plan.

Once the plan is established it will continue to be updated.

Fredericksburg Transit officials have been holding recent local meetings on the plan, including an online meeting last week.

The next meeting for the strategic plan is scheduled for Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Stafford Courthouse.

Officials want input from people who live where the buses run, and the transit provider has an online survey to help find out what riders think about the service and how it should plan for the next decade. The survey can be found on the FXBGO! website.

The survey includes several sections: “top priority” rankings; a map to show where the survey-taker travels; how much the survey-taker uses transit, if at all; and optional personal details.

The survey runs through Nov. 18.