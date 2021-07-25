GETTING THERE: Can digital messages make roads safer?

Cary told the CTB that the messages aren’t gimmicks.

“The messaging for these signs is based on scientific research,” he said.

VDOT partnered with Virginia Tech researchers to conduct a study of 300 drivers to determine the impact of the messages VDOT uses.

The participants wore magnetic imaging helmets while looking at the messages. The helmets detected the blood flow in the brain based on study participants’ reactions to the messages. The study measured neurocognitive responses, comprehension, recall and the likelihood of “perceived behavioral changes.”

The study found that the messaging worked, with Cary noting that information focused on distracted driving, humor and word play “were effective techniques."

He noted one message that went viral on social media not long ago: “Driving Fast And Furious? That’s Ludacris!”

That message was liked by the rapper Ludacris and drew media coverage, which helped VDOT’s messaging spread from road signs to social media.

On the downside, Cary noted the grim driving statistics from 2020, when deadly crashes spiked even though fewer vehicles were on the roads during the pandemic.