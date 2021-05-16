GETTING THERE: Can 'intuitive' design improve safety?

A new study suggests the U.S. consider a different approach to road safety by using an “intuitive” design to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths, according to a Bloomberg School of Public Health report last week.

The “Safe System” approach was devised by the Safe System Consortium, a group of highway engineers, scientists and public health officials selected by researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Institute of Transportation Engineers.

The study authors note that there were an estimated 42,000 roadway deaths in 2020, an increase of 8 percent over the previous year, and that happened even with fewer cars on the roads.

The study authors told Bloomberg they are focused on re-imagining “road safety and equity in this country.”

The safe system approach—using such things as roundabouts, rumble strips and separated bicycle lanes—puts more burden on road and vehicle design than on drivers.

The study’s authors said the traditional U.S. approach has put more of the burden on drivers and pedestrians.

