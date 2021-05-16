GETTING THERE: Can 'intuitive' design improve safety?

A new study suggests the U.S. consider a different approach to road safety by using an “intuitive” design to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths, according to a Bloomberg School of Public Health report last week.
The “Safe System” approach was devised by the Safe System Consortium, a group of highway engineers, scientists and public health officials selected by researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Institute of Transportation Engineers.
The study authors note that there were an estimated 42,000 roadway deaths in 2020, an increase of 8 percent over the previous year, and that happened even with fewer cars on the roads.
The study authors told Bloomberg they are focused on re-imagining “road safety and equity in this country.”
The safe system approach—using such things as roundabouts, rumble strips and separated bicycle lanes—puts more burden on road and vehicle design than on drivers.
The study’s authors said the traditional U.S. approach has put more of the burden on drivers and pedestrians.
“With this report, we’re encouraging policymakers to adopt what would be a paradigm shift in the approach to road safety in the U.S., with the potential to dramatically reduce the vehicle-related injuries and deaths that we’ve been seeing on a daily basis,” study co-author Shannon Frattaroli told Bloomberg.
The study claims that the safe system “minimizes the chances for mistakes by drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists, and reduces the intensity of crashes when they do occur.”
The study notes that the design approach has proven successful in several countries.
“In Sweden, where the approach was first implemented, road deaths fell by about 67% from 1990 to 2017,” the report states.
The authors emphasized that the safe system approaches “lead to dramatic drops in traffic deaths,” citing a “roughly 80 percent reduction in severe crashes after the installation of roundabouts, and a 97 percent reduction in high-energy, head-on collisions with median barriers.”
The authors of the report also recommend that the design approach focus especially on “communities of color,” in line with the Biden administration priorities, and that the safe system approach be required if federal funds are used for road projects.
“Some communities currently have much more than their share of exposure to traffic-related hazards, due to larger thoroughfares going through their neighborhoods, for example, and/or fewer safety measures,” co-author Jeffrey Michael, a former National Highway Traffic Safety Administration official, told Bloomberg.
