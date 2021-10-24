GETTING THERE: Caroline slope, road repairs completed

Repair work was completed last week on U.S. 17 in Caroline County, eight months after a slope failure closed the stretch of two-lane highway.

The collapse included a failed drainage pipe beneath the road, forcing the Virginia Department of Transportation to close the highway between Mount Road and Ware Creek Road in February.

First, there was a monthlong detour. Then, the work zone opened with one lane that was managed by a temporary stoplight.

During the eight months, crews solidified the slope using a specialized tool called a nail launcher, which was used to drill holes beneath the road and insert steel rods that were anchored with bolts according to local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon.

Crews had to bore 150 feet beneath the road to replace the pipe.

An average of about 5,800 vehicles use the stretch of highway daily, according to a VDOT traffic count.

Another, unrelated project in Caroline also was completed last week.

Work wrapped up on a new $1.9-million bridge on Clifton Road, spanning the South River.

