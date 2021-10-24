GETTING THERE: Caroline slope, road repairs completed

Repair work was completed last week on U.S. 17 in Caroline County, eight months after a slope failure closed the stretch of two-lane highway.
The collapse included a failed drainage pipe beneath the road, forcing the Virginia Department of Transportation to close the highway between Mount Road and Ware Creek Road in February.
First, there was a monthlong detour. Then, the work zone opened with one lane that was managed by a temporary stoplight.
During the eight months, crews solidified the slope using a specialized tool called a nail launcher, which was used to drill holes beneath the road and insert steel rods that were anchored with bolts according to local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon.
Crews had to bore 150 feet beneath the road to replace the pipe.
An average of about 5,800 vehicles use the stretch of highway daily, according to a VDOT traffic count.
Another, unrelated project in Caroline also was completed last week.
Work wrapped up on a new $1.9-million bridge on Clifton Road, spanning the South River.
The new bridge replaced a span built in 1949 that was structurally deficient and had a posted 10-ton weight limit, according to local VDOT spokeswoman Tina Bundy.
Work started in December 2020 and was completed on time and budget.
Winding Creek Road project delayed
A reader recently sent an email wondering how much longer a stretch of Winding Creek Road in Stafford County will be closed for a project that started in March.
The closed stretch runs between Embrey Mill Road and Walpole Street. The road is closed for a widening project, and the work is being handled by a developer.
The work has to be “in accordance with state standards before it can be accepted,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s online project page.
VDOT said an inspection “indicated that the work did not meet [state] standards in September,” when the project was slated for completion.
VDOT says it is working with the county and developer on the “required improvements.”
There is no new timeline for the project’s completion.
The project calls for each lane to be widened from 10 feet to 12 feet, with a 6-foot gravel shoulder on each side.
